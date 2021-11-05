Roadway Alert - N River st & Babbie Blvd Swanton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Rt 78 near the intersection of North River St and Babbie Boulevard in Swanton will be down to one lane due to a Tractor Trailer incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully,

