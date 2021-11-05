Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,857 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating School Psychologists During School Psychology Week Nov. 8-12

The week of November 8-12 is celebrated nationally as School Psychology Week, a time for schools and communities to celebrate and appreciate the important work school psychologists and other educators do to help all students thrive.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) thanks school psychologists, counselors, educators, and school support staff for their tireless efforts to support students’ emotional health, especially during this exponentially difficult school year. Your unwavering work in supporting the whole child in every way that you can is seen and appreciated by your community, your school, your students, and by us here at the Maine DOE. Thank you for all you do.

For more resources and information about National School Psychology Week (NSPW) visit the National Association of School Psychologists website.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Celebrating School Psychologists During School Psychology Week Nov. 8-12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.