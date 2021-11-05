Celebrating School Psychologists During School Psychology Week Nov. 8-12

The week of November 8-12 is celebrated nationally as School Psychology Week, a time for schools and communities to celebrate and appreciate the important work school psychologists and other educators do to help all students thrive.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) thanks school psychologists, counselors, educators, and school support staff for their tireless efforts to support students’ emotional health, especially during this exponentially difficult school year. Your unwavering work in supporting the whole child in every way that you can is seen and appreciated by your community, your school, your students, and by us here at the Maine DOE. Thank you for all you do.

For more resources and information about National School Psychology Week (NSPW) visit the National Association of School Psychologists website.