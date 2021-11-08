Doug Kistner Enlists Multi-Million-Sellers Bill Champlin And Liberty DeVitto For New Single

Former member of the band Chicago, Bill Champlin, and former Billy Joel drummer, Liberty DeVitto join the TSO/John Waite keyboardist for "There's The Door."

Instantly recognizable...Bill's vocals you've heard on so many hit singles, and those drums...couldn't be anyone but Liberty! Add in Doug's impeccable writing and keys...a Yacht Rock classic!”
— Michael Stover, MTS

VERONA, NJ, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a member of the iconic band Chicago, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bill Champlin sold millions of records and contributed to the band's signature '80s ballad style. In fact, Champlin sang lead on the band's1989 Billboard Year-End chart #1 song, "Look Away."

As Billy Joel's touring and recording drummer for 40 years and a sought-after session player, Liberty DeVitto is responsible for drumming on records that have sold a combined 150 million units worldwide.

Now, Champlin and DeVitto have teamed with renowned #1 international iTunes charting keyboardist and vocalist, Doug Kistner for the release of his latest single, "There's The Door." The single is being released November 12th, 2021 on MTS Records.

Doug Kistner is a renowned touring keyboard player and vocalist from Verona, NJ. Embracing the musical stylings of 70s and 80s megastars like Chicago, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, and Kenny Loggins, Kistner has forged a place for himself as a "Yacht Rock" contemporary. Doug has performed with some of the biggest names in music, including Trans Siberian Orchestra, John Waite, Blood Sweat and Tears, and Chicago's Danny Seraphine. In 2021, Doug Kistner took the leap from sideman to centerstage, releasing 4 singles and hitting the top of the iTunes charts in South Africa and Top 15 in the UK. Doug Kistner is currently with The Lords of 52nd Street featuring former members of Billy Joel's longtime band, Liberty DeVitto, Russell Javors and Richie Cannata.) Kistner also performs with Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/doug.kistner

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2SJZpQXVjfzMNr7cNgaYvx?si=ZIeQaloZTDeYtRXMa6oiPA

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

