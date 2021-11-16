Gospel Hip-Hop Artist Fire Proof T.B Honors Legendary Dallas Rapper MO3 With The Release Of His Single “No Weapon”
Memphis Based Rapper Fire Proof T.B Joins Forces With United Alliance Music Group/Sony/The Orchard To Release Single “No Weapon” Available November, 19 2021NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From musician turned mayoral candidate back to musician again, Memphis rapper, Fire Proof T.B proudly represents the handful of multifaceted individuals storming the industry. As a CEO, rapper, songwriter and motivational speaker, Fire Proof T.B is committed to changing the face of Hip Hop and Gospel music one step at a time.
At the start of his career, Fire Proof T.B came out with a sample of mix tapes that sparked a buzz throughout Memphis, Arkansas and surrounding areas. Following his mixtape, T.B put out his debut single “I'm Wit Christ,” which saw success on the airwaves, making its mark on stations such as 95.7FM and 92.7FM in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
With lyrics promoting non-violence, faith and encouragement, it is clear why T.B’s music has gained success, however, life is more than just music to this Memphis rapper. T.B is committed to doing more than the minimum and strives to create change within his community. Over the years, he has worked with organizations such as the Man Up Foundation, Memphis Union Mission, Stevie Moore Back to School Program and others to ensure that Christ is being held at the forefront in Memphis and neighboring areas.
After years in the industry, in 2009, T.B took a break from the Gospel Rap scene. During this time he self-reflected, questioned and ultimately became the man he knew God called him to be. This transition would mark the beginning of a new era for T.B.
"It took God to show me that you can't live both lives."
In 2012, T.B arrived back on the scene with the release of his second mixtape "Sinner 2A Saint," which featured his hit single "JC WALKIN.” The rapper received various airplays in Memphis and surrounding cities, eventually reaching the notable, secular station HOT 107.1FM. "Being a Gospel artist, it has always been a dream to get airplay on 107.1FM,” says T.B. Now he has the privilege of reaching not only Christians, but non-believers as well.
"I’m happy God showed me my purpose and is using me as a soldier to fight for the lost souls.”
In 2016, T.B took another break from Gospel rap, but this time for the venture of preparing for the 2019 City Of Memphis Mayoral Election. During 2016 to 2019 T.B concentrated his energy towards the election. He performed at notable venues, appeared on news outlets, and even received a Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Obama. During this time he received support from music legends such as Master P, Trick Daddy, and Dallas-based rapper, Mo3. Sadly, in 2020, Mo3 was killed in his hometown of Dallas, Texas after a fatal shooting. Rocked by the news, T.B reached out to colleagues of the rapper, and eventually teamed up with Mo3’s best friend and R&B singer T-Rell & Memphis R&B legend Tre'V to release the single “No Weapon” in honor of Mo3.
This single encapsulates the strength of God, while still providing an easy-listening groove for Hip-Hop and R&B lovers alike. The hook directly quotes Isaiah 54:17, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” while the verses take a more personal approach. The sentiment of overcoming any weapon beautifully ties in the tragedy of Mo3 and the figurative weapons each of us face on a regular basis.
"No Weapon" will be available on all digital streaming platforms November 19, 2021.
Nicole Wright
United Alliance Music Group
+1 615-668-9479
email us here