Mayor Bowser Urges Residents to Get Covered During Open Enrollment Period

(Washington, DC) – As the first week of DC Health Link’s 2022 open enrollment period comes to a close, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging DC residents to sign up for high-quality, affordable health insurance at DCHealthLink.com, the District’s online state-based health insurance marketplace established under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Open enrollment for individuals and families runs from November 1, 2021 and continues through January 31, 2022.

“Ensuring everyone in our community is insured is a critical step in making our healthcare landscape more equitable,” said Mayor Bowser. “Keeping our community healthy means ensuring all Washingtonians are getting the right care at the right time. We never want people in our city to put off healthcare because of a lack of coverage. Now is the time to get covered and stay covered, and that process can start at DCHealthLink.com.”

This open enrollment period, DC residents can see big savings thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which ushered in the largest expansion of the ACA since the ACA was enacted in 2010. The American Rescue Plan lowers monthly premiums for residents with individual coverage on DC Health Link, and lowers monthly premiums for the entire 2022 plan year. In the 2022 plan year, residents have 27 different health plan options from CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente. To compare plans and see if you qualify for lower premiums, please visit DCHealthLink.com and use “Plan Match.”

Residents can also get assistance with enrolling by using the Virtual One Touch Enrollment Center. Individuals can schedule an appointment at dconetouch.setmore.com or by calling 1-855-532-5465. During the virtual appointment, residents will receive free expert enrollment support, ID proofing and verification services, case management assistance, and multilingual translation services (Spanish, Amharic, French, Mandarin, Korean, and Chinese).

DC Residents should visit DCHealthLink.com to shop, compare, and get covered. Don’t delay, enroll today.