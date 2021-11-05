Submit Release
Invoke launches ARIA for purchase orders on AWS marketplace. An as-a-service solution powered by intelligent automation.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVOKE releases a SaaS solution automating processing of incoming purchase orders.

Effective processing of purchase orders is critical to the health of a business and can become a competitive differentiator, but many struggle with performing the work involved timely and accurately. Increasingly purchase orders are received in a large variety of formats and require validation before processing. As order volumes can vary greatly on a daily basis, it becomes difficult for organizations to create a consistent customer experience.

Unlike other solutions that focus on this problem, ARIA for purchase orders has been built from the ground up leveraging best of breed intelligent automation technology. Solutions like Blue Prism RPA and Hyperscience data and process automation, integrate deeply with a customer’s internal environment resulting in a much higher degree of automation without the need of adjusting existing business processes or systems.

“Many organizations have been investing in automation leveraging solutions like Robotic Process Automation and automated document processing. Most companies realize that building these automations can get tricky and expensive to maintain. In addition, each business process may require a different approach and a new set of software that needs to be stitched together. This is not a simple act. With ARIA for purchase orders, we provide a smarter approach to solving these challenges. Customers receive all the technology they need, setup specifically for their processes and systems, while only paying for what they consume. This reduces the risk tremendously while still retaining all the value Intelligent Automation provides.” – Johnny Ramondino President INVOKE

ARIA for purchase orders is launched on the AWS marketplace. This makes it easy for customers to consume the solution and provides a transparent pricing model.

About INVOKE
INVOKE is an Intelligent Automation services and solution provider.
Through innovative solutions and services INVOKE is on a mission to simplify the customer journey of digital transformation through the lens of Intelligent Automation.

