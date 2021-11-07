17-Year-Old UK Singer-Songwriter Hits iTunes Top 5 With Debut Original Single

Hungarian-born, Scotland-raised singer-songwriter Hannyta has hit #5 on the iTunes Pop Songs chart in South Africa with "Wildflower."

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UK, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing several successful cover singles, Hannyta has reached #5 on the iTunes Pop Songs chart in South Africa! The 17-year-old's single, "Wildflower" rounds out a Top 5 including tracks by Adele, Elton John and Ed Sheeran. "Wildflower" is Hannyta's debut original single release.

Watch the video for "Wildflower" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1l_rXcM1jk.

Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK. Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland. Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American. After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta has released "Wildflower," her debut original pop rock single.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

https://www.facebook.com/hannyta.music

https://twitter.com/HannytaMusic

https://instagram.com/hannyta.music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ0RdNlfot6Ov9-cIuApyFA

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannyta.music

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

