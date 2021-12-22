The Advocate Is Appealing to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer and Who Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste Anytime About Compensation

Probably the most important information attorney Erik Karst will need is the specifics of how, where and when your loved one was exposed to asbestos in the navy.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in the nation and before 1982 you had significant exposure to asbestos on any type of navy ship, submarine you were assigned to and or at a shipyard where you ship or submarine was undergoing repairs please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be compensation that exceeds $100,000. We need to emphasize the claim does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad in any state from Massachusetts to California or any state in between we are especially appealing to you to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste in your loved one's behalf. As we mentioned the compensation for a person like this might be substantial. Probably the most important information Erik Karst will need is the specifics of how, where and when your loved one was exposed to asbestos in the navy.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.