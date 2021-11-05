Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Adam Cavise as Head of Equity
Mr. Cavise brings over twenty years of experience, having held senior positions within Capital Markets, Equity Sales and Equity Trading. Mr. Cavise has been involved in the sourcing, structuring and closing of well over 500 public and private offerings including M&A, private placement of debt and equity, registered direct offerings, as well as the structuring and placement of SPACs. Prior to joining Spartan Capital, Mr. Cavise served as the Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets and Head of SPACs at Kingswood (currently EF Hutton) where he led the completion of IPOs, secondary offerings and recapitalization investments. Mr. Cavise has developed a broad skillset and relationship network having built and led many investment teams with extensive experience in equity transactions across a wide range of industries. Previously, Mr. Cavise held the positions of Director at Macquarie Group on the Institutional Sales Trading desk, Managing Director at Sterne Agee & Leach and the Head of Trading at Soleil Securities. Mr. Cavise graduated Cum Laude from Skidmore College with a double major in Business and Economics.
— CEO, John Lowry
Adam brings with him a team of impeccable stature and combined experience of over 40 years in the securities industry, including:
Joe Rossetti brings 10 years of experience in the financial services industry to Spartan Capital. Prior to Spartan, Joe worked as VP of Institutional Sales at E.F. Hutton and I-Bankers Direct where he was part of team that raised north of 2 billion in equity financing. Joe has a BS in business from West Virginia University where he is still active in alumni sponsored community service programs.
Mr. Faucetta has over fourteen years of experience working in financial services and alternative asset management. He has led and participated in a vast array of transactions including equity offerings, growth capital, M&A financing, cross border transactions and debt offerings in both the US and global markets. His offering and transactional experience spans a broad range of industries and structures that represent over $10 billion in capital. Prior to Spartan Capital he was a Director of Investment Banking at EF Hutton Group and Aegis Capital. Mr. Faucetta was a Senior Vice President of Origination and Corporate Finance at a private credit fund. Prior to that he held positions at Fund of Funds and Private Equity Funds raising institutional capital and structuring investments for private and public companies. Due to his transactional experience, Mr. Faucetta has extensive institutional fund relationships. Mr. Faucetta received a BS in Finance and Marketing from the Gabelli School of Management at Fordham University and holds a Masters in Investment Management from St. John’s University.
Spartan Capital Securities' Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: "We are very pleased that Adam Cavise and his group have joined the Spartan team. Adam along with the group's extensive knowledge of Investment Banking coupled with Adam's proven financial industry leadership, position them as an ideal addition to our firm. Adam will be bringing 30 plus years of Industry experience to the Spartan team, whereby, in my opinion, will greatly benefit our global client base."
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC:
Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (SCS) is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. SCS also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services LLC.
About Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC:
Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC directly serves high net worth and ultra high net worth clients globally offering a full suite of banking, investment and other wealth management solutions. The business also provides asset management products and services through its partnership with RBC Wealth Management's Portfolio Advisory Group.
