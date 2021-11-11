nFocus Solutions Takes Special Note of Veterans Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Known throughout the public sector and the non-profit world for their presence in the performance management software space, nFocus Solutions has also worked closely with the United States Army for over two decades. That work has been comprised of large-scale programs like the Combined Arms Training Strategy (CATS) as well as contracts focused on doctrine. Key to the company's success with these contracts has been the ability to find and hire veterans who have extensive knowledge of military culture, needs, and expectations.
“I believe that service in the United States military is the highest calling an individual can answer” said nFocus President Ananda Roberts. “The privilege of living in a democracy exists only because men and women have always been willing to serve.”
nFocus Solutions helps all its clients bridge the gap between their mission and their impact. That has always aligned well with the military side of the house and is certainly recognizable to any veterans who come on board.
“As both the son of a career Soldier and a veteran myself, I have experienced firsthand the culture of service that permeates the Armed Forces of this great Nation,” reflected nFocus Executive Vice President Don Pruitt. “I have been blessed to know and serve with men and women of all races and creeds, all of whom serve something greater than themselves and who put service to country above service to themselves. Those values are shared by everyone at nFocus Solutions - it is core to our culture - and is one of my favorite aspects about working here.”
About nFocus Solutions
We give our clients the ability to ask and answer the right questions with greater accuracy and deeper insight.
nFocus Solutions serves Public Sector organizations with software and training services that improve their performance.
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
Mark Joseph Mongilutz
