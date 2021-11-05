Representative Carl O. Sherman to open Dallas County Body Worn Camera Program Friday

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

11/04/2021

DALLAS - Texas State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109), author of HB 929 Bo’s Law will be opening Dallas County Constable Michael Orozco’s Body Worn Camera program Friday morning in Dallas.

The program is part of the recent purchase of body worn cameras that were bought by Dallas County for use at all Dallas County Constable offices.

“I am thrilled to take part in this program, which is a step for Dallas County in the implementation of this most important House Bill, Bo’s Law. The law is in memory of Botham Jean, who Bo’s Law was named for during the 87th session earlier this year.” Representative Sherman said. “There will also be a written policy for use of these body worn cameras presented Friday morning, which is instrumental in assuring the safety of men and women everywhere.”

Orozco’s office worked with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Civil Division to write the policy pertaining to the use of body worn cameras by Dallas County Constables.

“My hope is that all law enforcement agencies in the State of Texas will create a standard of wearing body worn cameras regularly in accordance with the Botham Jean Act and that we never forget the importance of transparency and policing with integrity,” Representative Sherman concluded.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the special select judicial committee. He also currently serves as a Deputy Democratic Whip.

Follow us on our social media outlets @carlshermantx on Facebook |Twitter| Instagram

Contact Info