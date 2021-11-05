AD Christie Announces New Gospel Single "The Lord Is Righteous"

Release Date: 5th November 2021

The intent of this song is to provide some context for the Gospel message of hope. It shows from scripture that God is of an immutable righteous character and that He loves righteousness.”
— AD Christie

TOLEDO, OH, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist, AD Christie, is on a journey to bring awareness to the teachings of the Bible in a refreshing and contemporary way. Using music as his primary art-form, Christie invites listeners into his world, with his latest single ‘The Lord is Righteous,’ a cinematic and powerful song
released on all major streaming platforms in November 2021.

Combining influences of Christian pop and Gospel genres, 'The Lord is Righteous' is stirring and striking in its production and delivery. Inspired by the Book of Psalms (Psalm 7:11-12, 11:7) and the Book of Isaiah (Isaiah 5:16), AD Christie explains the meaning behind the lyrical content;
The song is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, playing a part in the release of 7 upcoming singles, each one exploring a different quality of the Gospel message.

Developing his skills as a producer, AD Christie has been crafting songs since 2017, and spent 2 months in late 2020, orchestrating and composing this project, a series of singles. ‘The Lord is Righteous,’ was a result of this, a dynamic accumulation of acoustic guitar, consistent drum beats and emotive string orchestration, empowered by angelic female vocals and choir-like instrumentation that nods to the Gospel elements. There’s an intensity to the soundscape, at times dark and dramatic, at others, euphoric and uplifting, but always remaining powerful. It’s a force to be reckoned with, epic in construction and melody, filled with passion and emotion in its delivery.

Influenced by film composers like Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard, it comes as no surprise that AD Christie creates music that is cinematic and theatrical, telling a story through his music. From childhood to adulthood, Christie has been a keen multi-instrumentalist, and feels blessed to have received the message of the Gospel. Fusing together his passion for both music and faith in the Gospel, his compositions are thought-provoking, captivating and immersive, centred around biblical themes. AD Christie hopes that his songs will reach far and wide, sharing the influential words of the Bible and all of its
teachings.

Website: https://adchristie.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADChristie01
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/a.d_christie/

https://open.spotify.com/album/6RpT7fnJyqc9iTj5VNTpeh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Dsx2v1Sw0k

AD Christie
AD Christie
email us here

