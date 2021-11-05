REMINDER: Southbound Route 28 Crossover this Weekend in O’Hara Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists work requiring a southbound weekend crossover on Route 28 in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Monday morning, November 5-8 weather permitting.

Southbound traffic on Route 28 will be crossed over into the northbound lanes for approximately a half of a mile between the Harmar (Exit 11) and RIDC Drive (Exit 10) interchanges beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday night, November 5 continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning, November 8. A single 11-foot lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction of Route 28 in the northbound lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to a single-lane in each direction approaching the crossover beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night.

When the crossover is implemented crews will perform operations to replace a five-foot storm sewer pipe.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The work is part of a $15.32 million betterment project. Swank Construction Company is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #