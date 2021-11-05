Intersection Reconstruction Project Set to Begin Next Week in Delaware Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that a reconstruction project at the intersection of Route 1006 (Eighth Street) and Church Road is set to begin next week in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

On Monday, November 8 through Thursday, November 11, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker will begin work on a full depth reconstruction of the intersection at Eighth Street and Church Road. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Eighth Street remains closed between Church Road and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) for a bridge replacement project. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will continue to be in place while work is being performed.

This is part of the $8.9 million Eighth Street Bridge replacement project which also includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Motorists should be alert, expect major delays in travel, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, and should avoid the area if possible. Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

