Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Chester Counties

11/05/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia and Chester counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Essington Avenue between 67th Street and Passyunk Avenue, and on Passyunk Avenue between Essington Avenue and 61st Street for line striping and paving operations; and

Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Elmwood Avenue between Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard; Lindbergh Boulevard between Elmwood Avenue and Grays Avenue; Grays Avenue between Lindbergh Boulevard and 49th Street; and 49th Street between Grays Avenue and Paschall Avenue for casting adjustments, line striping and paving operations.

Chester County

Monday, November 8, through Wednesday, November 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Grove Road/Whitford Road between Grubbs Mill Road and Business U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) in West Whiteland Township for milling operations;

Monday, November 8, through Friday, November 12, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 272 (Christine Road) between Herr Drive/Ponds Edge Drive and the Lancaster County line in West Nottingham Township for milling and paving operations; and

Thursday, November 11, and Friday, November 12, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Route 10 (Limestone Road) and Fallowfield Road in West Fallowfield Township for paving operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

