I-376 Parkway West Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Moon Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overhead sign inspection activities on I-376 (Parkway West) in Moon Township, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday mornings, November 6-7 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on I-376 between the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) and Moon (Exit 57) interchanges according to the following schedule:

Westbound (outbound) I-376 - Saturday morning, November 6 from 6 a.m. to noon.

Eastbound (inbound) I-376 - Sunday morning, November 7 from 6 a.m. to noon

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

