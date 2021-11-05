NetGems to Auction Viral Photo of the Effects of Alzheimer's Disease During National Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Wuillermin (pictured) displaying her mom's crochet work

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to Alzheimer’s charities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with NetGems, an NFT brokerage representing viral online content creators, Sara Wuillermin is auctioning her viral photo of her mother's crochet work, titled “The Progression of Alzheimer's Through My Mom's Crocheting” to raise awareness—and funds—for Alzheimer’s research and caregiver support.

The auction not only aligns with Wuillermin's fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Philadelphia, but also National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, both in November.

Wuillermin's photograph visually depicts her mother’s decline from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease by arranging Granny squares that her mom crocheted early in her diagnosis in chronological order. The image made headlines worldwide in 2018 after being posted on Reddit and received attention from Bill Gates, People Magazine, and the Today Show.

“I think my photo helps people better understand this disease," says Wuillermin, “Oftentimes people hear 'Alzheimer's' and thinks it means a person is a little forgetful. But it's so much more than that.”

In addition to helping pay for her mother's ongoing care, 20% of proceeds garnered will be donated to Alzheimer's charities, including the Alzheimer's Association and HFC.

“I wanted to not only help my mom, but to also support other families struggling to care for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s. I chose the Alzheimer’s Association and HFC because their missions to fund research and support caregivers are important to me," said Wuillermin.

Proceeds donated to the Alzheimer's Association will be donated through Wuillermin's Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraising team.

Kristina Fransel, Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter commented:

"Sara's image really illustrates the effect of Alzheimer's disease on her mother's brain and its impact on her craft. Unfortunately, diagnoses like Sara's mother's are all too common across the United States. These stories are at the core of the Association's mission. Fundraising efforts, like Sara's unique approach, and those of other individuals and teams supporting the Walk to End Alzheimer's, help to fuel and fund Alzheimer’s care, support, and research."

Proceeds donated to HFC will support its mission of assisting families and caregivers, who according to the CDC, are responsible for caring for nearly 80% of the individuals currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

"We are beyond grateful to Sara for bringing much needed attention to the disease currently affecting over 6 million Americans, and 14 million unpaid family caregivers,” HFC’s Executive Director, Bonnie Wattles, said.