NetGems to release creator-backed NFTs for Honey Badger Don’t Care, Two Pretty Best Friends, and Numa Numa viral videos

The “Honey Badger Don’t Care”, “Two Pretty Best Friends”, and “Numa Numa” viral videos made internet history, and now they are launching as NFTs on May 25, 2021.

The three creator-backed NFTs will release for auction on OpenSea on Tuesday May 25, 2021

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 25, 2021 at 1:00pm EST, Gary Brolsma, the creator behind the viral “Numa Numa” video, Christopher “Randall” Gordon, the creator of “The Crazy Nastya*s Honey Badger,” and Jordan Scott, creator of the “Two Pretty Best Friends” TikTok, will be releasing the NFTs representing their videos on OpenSea through a partnership with NetGems.

Each NFT is “1 of 1” and contains an embedded video from each creator that certifies the NFT as the only copy to ever be released and backed by the original artist. Further, these NFTs will be the only original videos to exist on the internet; Brolsma’s Numa Numa video was previously removed from its original posting site, Newgrounds, and the creators behind the “Two Pretty Best Friends” TikTok and the “The Crazy Nastya*s Honey Badger” video will be removing their videos from their respective platforms at the end of the auction.

These NFTs are the first of many historic internet videos that will be released as part of the NetGems NFT collection, which is viewable on OpenSea.

About the inaugural NFTs and videos:

The Crazy Nastya*s Honey Badger: The “Crazy Nastya*s Honey Badger” video, also known as “Honey Badger Don't Care,” was created by Cristopher Gordon (portraying his character Randall,) and has since been viewed nearly 100 million times. Christopher is excited to be bringing his NFT to market during the 10-year anniversary of the video: “I wanted to really celebrate in style by releasing the NFT… the timing couldn’t be better.” Gordon’s NFT also includes the trademark to the phrase “Honey Badger Don’t Care” and voiceover of the video of their choice and an outgoing voicemail message by Randall.

Two Pretty Best Friends: The iconic TikTok, created by Jordan Scott (@jayrscotty), has reached 54 million views, not including views from duets and sound usage, and was a viral craze in Fall 2020. Jordan saw the excitement around NFTs and knew he wanted to be a part of it: “after seeing how the crypto community values viral content like mine, I knew I had to team up with NetGems to release Two Pretty Best Friends,” he commented. The buyer of Jordan’s NFT will also receive the hoodie he was wearing in the clip and the opportunity to collaborate with him on a TikTok.

Numa Numa: Gary Brolsma’s Numa Numa video has totaled over 1 billion views across platforms, despite having been taken down from its original platform, Newgrounds. Numa Numa showed the world what virality could be in the beginning days of the internet, and now Gary is excited to bring his NFT to market, stating “I'm very excited to be listing Numa Numa as a NFT and I think it's cool that people can own a small piece of internet history while also supporting the original artists.” The buyer of Gary’s NFT will also receive a personalized video and dance created by Gary himself.

NetGems is a leading NFT agency for viral creators. For media inquiries, please contact us at connor@netgems.co.