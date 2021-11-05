TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown Holiday Market

On Friday, November 12, 2021 through Friday, December 24, 2021, the Downtown Holiday Market will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.:

F Street from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

8th Street from E Street to F Street, NW

Kimpton Hotel Monaco traffic may enter at 8th Street and E Street, NW during this timeframe.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.