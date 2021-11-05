Tech firm accelerates athlete-endorsement product to market through innovation, collaboration & best in class design
Artisan Technology Group, Kansas City-based custom software development firm helps Lincoln-based Opendorse expand it’s product offering in collegiate sports.
We look for clients that want to build innovative solutions that will have a meaningful impact to their business and their industry. Opendorse was uniquely positioned to do both extremely quickly.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local software development firm Artisan Technology Group, has partnered with Opendorse, a sports technology company, to accelerate technology solutions for the college-athlete endorsement industry in time for the Name, Image and Likeness changes.
— Steve Timperley
Speed to market is a critical factor to Artisan clients. As a high growth software company, Opendorse’s development teams were already working on major updates and extensions to their platform to support strategic initiatives and partnerships. And while they were actively hiring and growing their team, the opportunity in college sports meant they had to move fast to take advantage of it.
As of July 1st, 2021, several states changed their rules around the ability for athletes to earn an income from their Name, Image and Likeness. This represented one of the biggest changes collegiate sports has ever seen. The kind of change that creates an entire industry overnight. Opendorse needed a partner with proven engineering processes and experience to quickly work with their team to design and build a new solution to help universities and collegiate athletes navigate the changes coming to the industry. Already a leader in the space, Opendorse was uniquely positioned to drive great opportunities from these changes. And, thanks to the collaborative partnership with Artisan, Opendorse was able to launch their brand-new ‘Monitor’ product on the day the rules changed.
“At Artisan, we look for clients that want to build innovative solutions that will have a meaningful impact to their business and their industry. Opendorse was uniquely positioned to do both extremely quickly.” Steve Timperley, Chief Revenue Officer at Artisan, says. “Artisan has been so fortunate to work with Opendorse in building a solution that went from concept to a revenue-generating product in three months and is having a massive impact in their industry. It’s one of the most exciting projects we’ve been a part of and it’s incredible to see how well Opendorse is executing on their product vision.” View the full Opendorse story.
This dedication to finding new ways to attack their client’s problems is paying off. When asked, Mike Zimmerman, Chief Executive Officer at Artisan said “when beginning an engagement, we focus on co-innovating with our clients’ leadership team to create technology that not only solves a root problem, but gives them a competitive advantage over others in their industry.” Artisan Technology Group continues to align with companies that are seeking innovation through the use of technology as they continue to scale for growth.
About Opendorse
Opendorse is the sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes. Today more than 50,000 athletes around the world use Opendorse to understand, build, protect, and monetize their brands with support from partners including the PGA TOUR, NHL, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams, and hundreds of brands. From All-Americans to All-Pros – when athletes connect with their organizations, brands, or fans – they do it with Opendorse.
About Artisan Technology Group
Artisan Technology Group is a software development firm that builds products across a wide range of sectors. They specialize in digital product strategy, automation, cloud architecture, and software development for clients who need technology solutions to solve real-world problems.
