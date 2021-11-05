PennDOT Places Weight Restriction on Covered Bridge in Juniata County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that it has placed a weight restriction on a covered bridge in Juniata County.

This structure is known as the North Oriental Covered bridge. It spans Mahantango Creek on Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road) at the Juniata/Snyder county line. Effective today, November 5, the bridge has been posted for a 15-ton weight limit.

The 65-foot bridge was closed earlier this year after being damaged in a vehicle crash. Repairs were made to the bridge and it was reopened in June. After a recent inspection, it was determined that a weight posting was necessary until permanent repairs take place in 2022. The bridge carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.

PennDOT reminds motorists to follow detour signing, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

