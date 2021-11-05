Clearwater Systems Selected as World’s Greatest in Water Treatment
-- Clearwater Systems is proud to be featured on the television series “World’s Greatest”! --UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and Kinetico product line, is announcing they have been selected to be featured on the 30-minute tv show, “World’s Greatest”, Episode 311. Founded in 1946, the founding family of Clearwater Systems committed to serving Northeast Ohio 75 years ago, and now has expanded to include Western Ohio, Arizona, Montana, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. The current Clearwater family serves with the same commitment to great quality and service, providing customers the highest quality products to get them the best water. The episode will air on Bloomberg TV on November 13th and 20th at 3:30pm EST, which can be found on local cable stations, DirecTV channel 353, or Dish Network channel 203.
“We are honored and excited to have been selected for the show.” said President and Owner, Jerry Kovach. “As a business with a long history of helping customers get great water for their homes and businesses, we know and understand local water issues better than most. With an in-depth look at water treatment, we feel our story will be both meaningful and educational for viewers. Throughout our growth and expansion, we have earned life-long customers by delivering unsurpassed service, quality, and value. We are excited to reach an even larger audience with our success story.”
About World’s Greatest: “World’s Greatest!” is a 30-minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast-paced tour around the world featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and visuals.
For more information on "World's Greatest," visit worldsgreatesttelevision.com.
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
For more information on Clearwater Systems, visit https://www.clearwatersystems.com/
