Tonino Lamborghini reveals a new branded real estate project in São Paulo, in collaboration with developer Gafisa
The new property called “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo” boasts 114 luxury apartments in a 27-floor building for a total of 8 thousand square metersITALY, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 28th, 2021, Tonino Lamborghini, president of the homonymous lifestyle experience brand famous for its accessories and luxury real estate projects, attended the official launch of “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo”, a luxury building that will be constructed in the refined neighborhood of Jardins in the biggest Brazilian city.
This project follows the great success of the Italian brand’s first building in Brazil announced two years ago: the "Tonino Lamborghini Residences Balneário Camboriú", a building of 67 luxury residential units in the famous seaside city located in the Brazilian southern state of Santa Catarina.
The “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo” - 114 luxury apartments and studios in a 27-floor building for a total of around 8 thousand square meters – stems from the exclusive agreement signed in June this year with the Brazilian developer Gafisa, which holds the right of exclusivity for the new Tonino Lamborghini residential developments in São Paulo. The strategy is to further expand outside the São Paulo area and to jointly reach the city of Rio de Janeiro as well.
“Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo” will be in Jardins, a charming neighborhood that hosts the most renowned restaurants in São Paulo: a complete network of commerce and services surrounded by lush parks – in addition to being strategically located, close to well-known streets in São Paulo, and served by a variety of transportation options.
‹‹During the pandemic lockdowns we have all re-discovered our own homes. Today, living in a new premium stylish and cozy house is not only a matter of status symbol, but it also represents a comfort zone that improves spiritual and mental wellness. A home is not just a place to live, but also a feeling that can enhance wellness and relaxation.
Thanks to the collaboration with Gafisa, “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo” will be a unique and exclusive real estate opportunity in the most prestigious district of São Paulo targeted to the most demanding Brazilian and international clientele. Our goal is to create a new branded architectural landmark in one of the largest cities of South America››, says Tonino Lamborghini, founder and president of the homonymous Italian company.
‹‹The signing of the partnership between Tonino Lamborghini and Gafisa, one of the leading real estate Brazilian companies with 67 years of experience and over 1,200 projects delivered in Brazil, is a new important milestone in our brand’s growing hospitality project. Our companies have a lot in common: care and attention to every detail, values which have always been part of my family DNA and philosophy, and the passion for new challenges. Contemporary architecture, the luxury and the glamour of our Italian brand perfectly match Gafisa’ expertise and tradition for the “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo”››, comments Ferruccio Lamborghini, VP and CEO of Tonino Lamborghini Spa.
Every detail of the project was conceived to offer customers a complete experience of the Italian brand. ‹‹The project aims at reproducing the lifestyle, beauty and design of the Italian brand, whose characteristics can already be seen from the facade to the interior design in all common areas. In line with the brand identity, the exterior will show sharp and well-defined lines, while the premium apartments will display the Bull’s brand home line solutions that are designed and manufactured in Italy by Tonino Lamborghini››, says Mr. Guilherme Benevides, CEO of Gafisa Incorporadora e Construtora.
The architectural project of the building has been designed by the Brazilian firm Aflalo/Gasperini arquitetos, the landscaping project by Mera Arquitetura Paisagística, the interior decor by Carlos Rossi, under the supervision of Guto Biazzetto Creative Studio. On the ground floor of the building, there will be Tonino Lamborghini branded cafes, stores, and restaurants.
Gafisa, which already invests in high-end iconic properties in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, plans on delivering this unique, innovative and exclusive “Tonino Lamborghini Apartments San Paolo” to its customers by the end of 2023.
Margherita Cazzola
Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A
+39 342 614 8720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other