At HostMilano 2021 Tonino Lamborghini showcased the novelties of its premium branded beverage line
The new Tonino Lamborghini luxury Spirits line includes Vodka, Whisky, Gin, Amaro.
If I can’t give you Italy, I will give you the taste of it!”BOLOGNA, ITALY, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 42nd edition of HostMilano2021, Tonino Lamborghini, the lifestyle experience brand founded by the homonymous heir to the Lamborghini family, presented all the novelties of the brand's premium beverage line.
— Tonino Lamborghini
HostMilano, the event par excellence for the coffee world and, more generally, for the entire Ho.re.ca. sector, has been chosen by the Bull’s brand to showcase to its customers, buyers and international visitors the product innovations to focus for the next three years on.
In addition to espresso coffee, which for many years now has represented the core business of the Tonino Lamborghini beverage range together with energy drinks and vodka, the Bull’s brand presented two main innovations at HostMilano2021: the new Tonino Lamborghini Spirits line, which includes gin, whisky and “amaro”, and five wines bottles under the "Sangue di Miura" label, a joint venture with Umbrian vineyard Tenuta Lamborghini, founded in 1968 by Tonino's father.
«We are proud to finally showcase at HostMilano a complete range of beverages dedicated to the Ho.Re.Ca. market: coordinated products that can be offered and consumed either on their own or in perfect combination», said Tonino Lamborghini, President of the homonymous company. «They are all strictly Italian beverages because we love to offer our international clientele the typical features of our country and to always be, even with the beverage line, ambassadors of the Italian spirit in the world».
All Tonino Lamborghini products are inspired by the key characteristics of the brand’s DNA - resourcefulness, energy and Italian spirit - and are characterised by an elegant and distinctive packaging inspired by the Bull’s brand identity. The customer who chooses Tonino Lamborghini is an international consumer, a lover of lifestyle and high-quality Italian products.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI SPIRITS
“Pure Italian Talent”, the historical claim of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, is adapted to the new line of spirits and, with a play on words, becomes "Pure Italian Spirit". The new payoff accompanies all the communication and events of the high-alcoholic premium beverages produced rigorously in Italy and dedicated to an international customer who loves the resourceful and uncompromising character of the Bull’s brand.
At HostMilano 2021, the Tonino Lamborghini Vodka, already on sale since 2012, has been joined in the new Spirits line by branded bottles of gin, whisky and amaro.
Tonino Lamborghini Vodka is obtained by selecting the best cereals among those of superior quality coming from Eastern European. The addition of high purity water, which flows directly from the uncontaminated springs at the foot of the Italian Rhaetian Alps, gives the Vodka a perfect and extraordinary balance. The result is a unique Vodka, strong and captivating, yet clean, soft and velvety: a reflection of the brand’s Pure Italian Spirit. Tonino Lamborghini Vodka is enclosed in an elegant bottle capable of evoking the sensation of a unique pleasure and the idea of an unmistakable style.
Tonino Lamborghini Gin is a premium quality distilled alcoholic drink, entirely produced in Italy. Characterized by citrus nuances and an intriguing spiciness, which give the distillate a fascinating Mediterranean spirit, it stands out for its intense aroma and the pleasant balsamic note of juniper. Botanicals are individually processed to extract their best flavours; among the ingredients, Sicilian oranges and lemons, typical Italian citrus fruits known all over the world. Tonino Lamborghini Gin derives its predominant taste from the traditional Italian distillation of juniper berries from the Mediterranean coasts and represents an excellence of Made in Italy.
Tonino Lamborghini Whisky is a unique blend, obtained from a refined selection of fine whiskies wisely aged in oak casks from 3 to 5 years. It is diluted to the degree of consumption with the addition of pure water from the Franciacorta area, which flows directly from the uncontaminated springs at the foot of the Italian Rhaetian Alps giving the whisky an extraordinary balance. At a first taste it is rich and smooth, with light smoked notes and a delicate honey savour, ready to give a perfect marriage between sweetness and spicy hints.
Tonino Lamborghini Amaro is a refined herbal liquor obtained from a typical Venetian recipe. Thanks to its special ingredients, in Italy it is considered a traditional after dinner liquor, but it is also an excellent long drink served with ice and tonic water. The unique and balanced herbs selection of the Venetian lagoon includes: the “Carciofo Violetto di Sant’Erasmo”, a particularly distinguished variety of purple artichoke that grows exclusively in the loamy soils of the lagoon and is renowned for its distinctive digestive properties; Artemisia, a perennial plant well-recognised as a medicinal herb, also used in the kitchen for its pleasantly balsamic scent; Inularia, known for its digestive and balsamic properties.
«This year we decided to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company - founded in 1981 by my father - with the creation of a limited-edition gift box of 500 bottles of Tonino Lamborghini Amaro 40° Anniversario, a historic Italian product that embodies our brand values and represents a perfect blend of heritage and modernity» added Ferruccio Lamborghini, VP and CEO of the family-owned company Tonino Lamborghini Spa.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI LUXURY BEVERAGES
In the mid-1990s, Lamborghini was among the first entrepreneurs to sign a line of designer beverages. Today, as then, the mission is to spread the intrinsic energy of the brand through the Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages line, a selection of iconic drinks produced in Italy that includes: espresso coffee in three different blends, soluble chocolates in eight different flavours, energy drinks, vodka, gin, amaro, whisky and wines with the Sangue di Miura label produced in joint venture with the Umbrian vineyard Tenuta Lamborghini, founded in 1968 by Tonino's father.
Distributed in more than 40 countries worldwide in the Ho.Re.Ca. and Super Ho.Re.Ca. channels, in traditional retail, department stores, specialised shops and in the brand's hotels and cafés around the world, Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages products accompany the consumer throughout the day.
For 40 years, Tonino Lamborghini has pursued the mission of spreading the Bull brand's intrinsic energy through a selection of iconic beverages rigorously produced in Italy.
