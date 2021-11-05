Arrests Made in Carjacking and Robbery Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in Carjacking and Robbery offenses that occurred in Sixth District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 5:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. Two of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The victim’s vehicle was recovered. Additionally, a handgun was recovered. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 21-160-323

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the 15 year-old juvenile male was additionally charged with the below offenses:

Robbery (Force and Violence)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at approximately 10:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle . CCN: 21-120-747

Unarmed Carjacking: On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 12:08 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and forcibly took the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle . The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-120-991

Robbery (Fear)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 1:27 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 4200 block of D Street, Southeast. One of the suspects demand the victim’s property and car keys. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle . The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-121-031

Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at approximately 2:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 3200 block of Ely Place, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, demand the victim’s property, and assaulted the victim. The suspect failed to obtain any property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-160-246

These cases remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.