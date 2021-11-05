Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun): 3200 Block of Ely Place, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the 3200 block of Ely Place, Southeast.

At approximately 2:26 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, demanded the victim’s property, and then brandished a handgun. The victim did not comply and the suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property from the victim.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2ZWmiyInaE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.