Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the District.

Fifth District

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 3:15 am, the suspect approached the victim in the unit block of P Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21159384

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 6:20 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21159974

Sixth District

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 2:45 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21159949

Seventh District

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 6:58 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21159989

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 19 year-old Terrance Sanders, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with four counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.