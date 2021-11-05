Jordan Feliz Releases “Jesus Is Coming Back” Remix Featuring Mandisa, Jonathan Traylor

Jordan Feliz, Say It cover art. Cover art for Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz's "Jesus Is Coming Back" featuring GRAMMY Award-winning Mandisa and Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG artist Jonathan Traylor. Jordan Feliz is pictured in Wichita, KS Oct. 9 at Intrust Bank Arena while on The Hits Deep Tour with TobyMac. (Photo Credit: Diego Brawn)

Album Opener Becomes Third Single From Say It To Hit Radio; Double-Sided Christmas Single Featuring “Joy To Our World,” “Feliz Navidad” Available Now

We were meant to thrive here, but we’re not meant to be here forever...we’re meant for heaven; we were created for that.”” — Jordan Feliz

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz releases today (Nov. 5) a remixed version of fan favorite “Jesus Is Coming Back” from his third, full-length album Say It . Available now from Centricity Music at digital and streaming outlets internationally, the song will begin spinning at radio this month and features both GRAMMY Award-winning Mandisa and Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG artist Jonathan Traylor.Following Feliz’s No. 1 radio hit “Glorify” and the Parade-premiered multi-format Top-10 single “Next To Me,” the celebratory CBN News, Studio 5-premiered “Jesus Is Coming Back” becomes Feliz’s third radio single from Say It. Set to receive an “out of the box” K-LOVE Radio add, the song points to the hope of Christians around the world, giving voice to those longing for a home other than ones built on earth.“We were meant to thrive here, but we’re not meant to be here forever,” Feliz asserts. “It’s OK to feel out of place. It’s OK to feel like you’re not OK right now. It’s OK to have all those feelings, because we’re human, and we’re meant for heaven; we were created for that.”(so) Keep your head upJesus is coming back, Jesus is coming backNo don’t you give upJesus is coming back, Jesus is coming backAnd when the world gets complicatedGonna keep on celebrating, ‘cause we knowJesus is coming back, Jesus is coming back(From the “Jesus Is Coming Back” chorus)With CCLI SongSelect, MultiTracks and PraiseCharts offering worship leaders resources for the song, “Jesus Is Coming Back” sets the tone for Say It as the opening track. Co-produced by Jordan Mohilowski and Feliz’s longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth, the album combines pop, Gospel and soul along with some of Feliz’s most transparent and personal lyrics to date. In addition to the aforementioned singles, the album features Feliz’s vulnerable “Wounds” and “When I Say My Prayers,” the latter song written in part about the miscarriage Feliz and his wife suffered before they had their daughter Jolie and son Judah. The song explores the universal sentiment of loss.Along with the studio album, Feliz released new Christmas music last month, both the original, “ Joy To Our World ,” and cover, “Feliz Navidad.”“All the Scrooges are about to have a field day with this one. It's too early—I KNOW—but in the Feliz household, we have been caught rocking some Christmas jams in July...get over it,” razzes Feliz on his Instagram. “And I'm insanely excited to announce to all you who are like us, you got two new Christmas jams to add to that playlist!”Taking his new music and bevy of hits and fan favorites on tour, Feliz continues his “Next To Me Tour” this month and embarks on the “The Feliz Navidad Tour” next month. Stephen Stanley joins Feliz on select dates. See below for the full tour itinerary:Nov. 6 Myrtle Beach, SC Next To Me TourNov. 13 Social Circle, GA Next To Me TourNov. 14 Oak Ridge, TN Next To Me TourNov. 19 Mansfield, OH Next To Me TourNov. 20 Manheim, PA Next To Me TourNov. 21 Bellefontaine, OH Next To Me TourDec. 4 Marshalltown, IA The Feliz Navidad TourDec. 9 Springfield, MO The Feliz Navidad TourDec. 10 Waukesha, WI The Feliz Navidad TourDec. 11 Eden Prairie, MN Teen Challenge Minnesota Christmas EventFor all the latest Jordan Feliz album, tour and more news, visit https://jordanfeliz.com/ About Jordan Feliz:Centricity Music recording artist Jordan Feliz quickly became a household name when his first radio single, “The River”—the title track from his critically-acclaimed debut—became a smash hit. Spending an unprecedented 12 weeks at No. 1, the chart-topping single was named ASCAP’s “Christian Music Song of the Year” and garnered Feliz his first Gold certification. Thanks to his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop, each of his six subsequent radio singles has landed in the Top 10 with “Witness” and “Glorify” notching two more No. 1’s for the singer. In addition, the California-native has been nominated for five Dove Awards, taking home the trophy for 2016’s “New Artist of the Year,” and has amassed well over 350,000 sales in worldwide consumption. Quickly rising to headliner status, Feliz has toured with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including TobyMac, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith and Crowder.About Centricity Music:Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/

