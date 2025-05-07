Twice GRAMMY-Nominated, Dove Award-Winning Sanctus Real Shares 'The Difference' Message Of Hope With Prison Inmates

Sanctus Real members Dustin Lolli, Mark Graalman and Chris Rohman.

Full-Length Concert at Grafton Correctional Facility Sponsored by Send Musicians to Prison; “The Difference” Hits Radio Stations Nationwide June 18

It’s been a long time since I felt such a purpose and conviction in sharing these songs of hope with an audience. I loved watching God use our songs to uplift the spirit in the room that day.” — Sanctus Real founding guitarist Chris Rohman

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-time GRAMMY-nominated, GMA Dove Award-winning and RIAA Gold-selling Sanctus Real performed a full-length concert at Grafton Correctional Facility in Grafton, OH Oct. 1, 2024. Sharing an inspiring message of hope that was well-received by the hundreds of prison inmates that attended, the event sponsored by Send Musicians to Prison is available now in a special, four-song set that can be seen at https://youtu.be/iDHdIAksFkA While additional songs from the event, as well as talking points and introductions, have been removed to respect privacy and anonymity, the full-length concert is provided to the incarcerated at no charge from the sponsor, whose content reaches more than 200,000 inmates every month.“It’s been a long time since I felt such a purpose and conviction in sharing these songs of hope with an audience,” says Sanctus Real founding member and guitarist, Chris Rohman. “I loved watching God use our songs to uplift the spirit in the room that day. It genuinely felt like God was breaking down spiritual walls, and it was humbling to play a small part of it."“It was an honor to work with Sanctus Real in their home state and bring music to the incarcerated,” says Send Musicians to Prison founder, Nathan Lee. “They were compassionate, and everyone in the room experienced their transparency.”Although not featured in the video released earlier to the public, Sanctus Real also performed in Grafton its current single, “ The Difference ,” that is slated to hit radio nationwide on June 18. Worship Leader Magazine says this is “a song for the Church and the road…a bold anthem of hope and transformation in Christ.”Having given “The Difference” chord chart and multitracks away to worship leaders through a limited time CCLI / LoopCommunity offer, Rohman further shares how to play the song on guitar on the band’s socials, which was highlighted by Worship Musician Magazine. The band also reveals the story of the song via The Christian Post, WorshipFuel Podcast, PraiseCharts, CCM Magazine and The Christian Beat, and in numerous other outlets slated to run in the near future.Taking the new music and fan favorites on the road, Sanctus Real will announce a major market headline tour soon and will play a handful of tour dates this month featuring special guest Blue Violin. The events include:Wed, MAY 7 Greensboro, NC Carolina Theatre - Tickets: https://carolinatheatre.com/event/sanctus-real-feat-blue-violin-music-makers-foundation/ Thu, MAY 8 Manheim, PA The Junction Center - Tickets: https://www.thejunctioncenter.com/sanctus-real/ Fri, MAY 9 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre - Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/candlelight-concert-with-sanctus-real-blue-knoxville-tennessee-05-09-2025/event/1B0062559EAD5A6B Sat, MAY 10 Shelby, NC Don Gibson Theatre - Tickets: https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-don-gibson-theatre/67d191d870c80d0f5804685e For all the latest Sanctus Real music, tour and more news, go to:Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/6QgOGgahvXBHEEzpjbDsOj Apple Music ( https://music.apple.com/us/artist/sanctus-real/2307444 Pandora ( https://www.pandora.com/station/play/152307651361904136 YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/SanctusRealMusic Bandsintown ( https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1310-sanctus-real Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/sanctusrealmusic Twitter ( https://x.com/sanctusreal Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/sanctusreal About Sanctus Real:Since forming in Toledo, Ohio, in the mid-’90s, Sanctus Real has released 10 studio albums, most recently 2024's All Along, and has become one of the most well-loved artists in Christian music. With eight No. 1 songs, 19 Top 10 hits and more than 2 million singles sold, their catalog boasts well-known anthems like “Lead Me,” “I’m Not Alright,” “Forgiven,” “My God Is Still the Same” and RIAA Gold-certified single “Confidence.” Adding a pair of GRAMMY nominations, a GMA Dove Award and massive streaming numbers that place them in an elite tier of Christian artists garnering more than 2.5 million listeners a month on Spotify alone, the trio, consisting of lead vocalist Dustin Lolli and founding members Chris Rohman (guitar) and Mark Graalman (drums), has carved out a name for themselves with their raw lyrics and deft musicianship, evidenced during their critically lauded live concerts.About Send Musicians to Prison:Since 2009, Send Musicians to Prison has held monthly residencies at prisons in Tennessee (Nashville), New York and California. For many inmates, prison hardens the heart rather than offering time to heal past wounds and clarify the past. This 501c3 nonprofit has a passion for helping to mend the hearts of broken people and believes that music has the ability to dismantle the wall of resistance and give inmates the opportunity to internalize. Prisons can be a venue for second chances and Send Musicians to Prison shares the language of hope, healing and restoration with the imprisoned through music. Joined by singers, songwriters and musicians from around the country who believe in reconciliation and restoration, in 2021 the organization also began pre-recording live events in Nashville that are streamed on prison networks around the country reaching more than 200K inmates each month.About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com # # #ATTN Media: For Sanctus Real photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/SanctusReal-Press For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

Sanctus Real - Send Musicians To Prison Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.