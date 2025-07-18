Planetshakers Releases Weight Of Heaven Live Album

Planetshakers Band

14 Songs/Videos Birthed in Response to the Abundance of the Lord; Planetshakers’ Abundance Tour 2025 Logs over 70,000 Tickets Sold Across Eight Events

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized praise and worship band Planetshakers releases Weight of Heaven globally today (July 18) from Venture3Media (V3M). Available now at all major digital and streaming outlets via https://lnk.to/woheaven , the album will also be released as a CD by New Day Distributors and as an Apple Music Exclusive Deluxe Edition that contains music videos for all 14 songs on the recording.Produced by Joth Hunt and recorded live by the full Planetshakers band along with the voices of thousands attending the Planetshakers Conference ‘Abundance’ 2025 events in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) in Melbourne, Australia, Weight of Heaven is Planetshakers’ response to God’s unlimited abundance.“We had a whole year where the songwriters were getting before the Lord, agreeing with His Word, declaring this abundance and being in His presence,” shares Pastor Sam Evans. “There were great, joyful declarations of faith as we were singing these songs. We saw so many miracles, so many breakthroughs as people latched onto His Word. It was in people's mouths, and when we moved into the conference, it was abundant. The tangible presence of the Lord was so strong, so real, so captivating. The songs became declarations, anthems for people’s personal lives.”Along with the stories of those who attended the conference, core Planetshakers worship team members, drummer Andy Harrison and bassist Josh Ham, also received miraculous breakthroughs. Ham and his wife were not able to have children, but are now parents to a baby boy. Harrison’s daughter was suffering seizures and the doctor’s diagnosis suggested significant, long-term harm. The song “Miracle Worker” on Weight of Heaven came out of Harrison’s experience of declaring God’s Word and holding onto His abundance before he and his wife saw a remarkable, 24-hour turnaround in their little girl’s health.In addition to “Miracle Worker,” almost every song on the new album was birthed out of a prayer meeting. On one such occasion, Hunt shares the inspiration for the title track: “We were in a prayer meeting and Pastor Russell was saying, ‘Lord, we just want the weight of heaven this week. We’re praying for that,’ and I literally just started singing ‘the weight of heaven is in this place’ straight into my phone in that prayer meeting. And that became the first line of a song. Sometimes these songs just come when you're not even really searching, but God has downloaded something.”“Jesus came and gave us a life of abundance. Everything He did was to unlock our access to His kingdom and His ways and defeat the enemy who would want to stand in the way of our abundance,” shares Planetshakers Church Pastor Russell Evans.In addition to the title track and “Miracle Worker,” Planetshakers’ Weight of Heaven includes the joyful songs of praise “Good Day (Live)” and “Joy of the Lord,” the worshipful, declarative “Anointed One,” and the rocking, uptempo praise celebration “Praise With Everything,” all released earlier this year.“Bringing a fresh sound of praise and worship, declaring what God is doing, we're always going to have anthems and declarations that are full of energy and full of life,” says Hunt. “The whole purpose of us writing these songs is to encourage congregations to worship and so that people encounter God.”The full Weight of Heaven audio and video praise and worship tracks are listed below (not in track listing order):Praise Songs:Good DayJoy of the LordGet This Party StartedTurn It All AroundPraise with EverythingFoundationTime for CelebrationWorship Songs:Weight of HeavenAlleluia (All About Jesus)Miracle WorkerAnointed OneMy OfferingThe NameWe Wait On YouTaking the new music and fan favorites on the road internationally, Planetshakers recently finished its tour of Europe and has multiple sold out arena events upcoming in Asia, including two back-to-back events at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (July 18, 19) and four sold out nights at the 20,000 people capacity SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines (July 24, 25, 26 and 27) with an added event there July 23 that is also nearly sold out.About Planetshakers Band:The mandate of Planetshakers – empowering generations to win generations – is outworked globally through the ministry of Planetshakers band. The heart behind each of its endeavors is to see every generation empowered by a life-transforming personal encounter with God through the experience of authentic praise and worship.Birthed in a youth revival in Adelaide, South Australia (2000), the band serves Planetshakers Church, founded by Ps. Russell and Sam Evans, and tours the world. Known for songs such as “Nothing is impossible,” “The Anthem,” “Leave Me Astounded” and “Endless Praise,” and having produced over 30 internationally-acclaimed albums, Planetshakers band has been privileged to be used by God to release a fresh sound of praise and worship into atmospheres internationally.For all the latest Planetshakers music, tour and more news, go to:Planetshakers.com ( https://www.planetshakers.com/ YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/planetshakerstv ) (1.59 million subscribers)Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/planetshakers/ ) (747K followers)Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/artist/5A0SFJQSdSjFHGcndiGT1s ) (1.2M followers)Twitter ( https://twitter.com/planetshakers ) (181K followers)Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/planetshakers/ ) (1.8 million followers)About Venture3Media:Venture3Media is a global music label and song publisher with sales, marketing, promotional, radio, television and movie expertise. V3M provides distribution platforms across all digital channels, including, but not limited to Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Tencent, 7Digital, Google Music, Facebook, Pandora, Tidal, Sirius and Rhapsody. Physical distribution includes online retailers such as Amazon, national retail chains, sub-distributors and internationally through well-established licensee’s and distributors. V3M is excited to build a global ecosystem that serves the vision and heart of Planetshakers.# # #FOR MEDIA ONLY: Planetshakers press materials are available to download from: https://app.box.com/v/Planetshakers2025 For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

