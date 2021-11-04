Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis is excited to announce a new judicial appointment to the Miami-Dade County Court.

Javier Enriquez, of Miami, to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court

Enriquez has served as the General Counsel and Chief Ethics Officer for the Florida Department of Children and Families since 2019. Previously, Enriquez practiced family and corporate law as a solo practitioner. He received his bachelor’s, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Miami. Enriquez fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation and resignation of Judge Diana Vizcaino.

