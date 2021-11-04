WYDOT to host public meeting regarding Buffalo Main Street paving project in 2024

Buffalo, Wyo – One of Wyoming’s unique downtown streets will be getting a face lift.

WYDOT has preliminary plans ready for public review and comments and is hosting a public meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021 5:00 pm, at the Johnson County Library. The public and business owners along the project are encouraged to attend.

Scheduled for 2024, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be rehabilitating 3.34 miles of I-25/I-90 BUS and US 16/87 (Main Street)through downtown Buffalo . The project starts at the I-25 south Buffalo Interchange and continues north through the City of Buffalo to the I-90 North Buffalo Interchange. The scope of the project includes upgrading ADA ramps, isolated sidewalk and curb and gutter repair, minor repairs to the Clear Creek Bridge structure, replacing the culvert at Cemetery Creek and upgrading the traffic signals at Fort Street and Hart Street.

In addition to the Main Street paving operations, Johnson County Road and Bridge will be utilizing County dollars to pave the North Bypass and South Bypass roads and address isolated repairs to soft spot settlement damage.

The City of Buffalo plans to upgrade portions of the water and sewer lines throughout the project. The City also is eligible to utilize Context Sensitive Amenities (CSA) funds to install decorative lighting and eliminate or replace trees along Main Street.

Context Sensitive Amenities (CSA) are WYDOT funds that are available to municipalities for physical work to be included in the scope of work on eligible WYDOT highway reconstruction projects. CSA’s provide additional resources for beautification and encourage cooperation on politically or environmentally sensitive projects. Up to 3 percent of reconnaissance report construction costs will be added to the project construction cost to fund additional beautification efforts.