Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway hosts Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomica Ambassadors' Dinner
PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the importance of the annual Vallarta–Nayarit Gastronomica and its contribution to Puerto Vallarta’s culinary offering, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway confirmed its participation in the event — now in its 13th consecutive year — with its signature restaurant "La Corona" by Chef Sebastián Varona. This year's theme: Ambassadors’ Dinner. On Friday, Oct. 29, Chef Varona welcomed to "La Corona" the culinary ambassadors from the invited states — Nayarit, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato — who, together, delighted diners with a seven-course pairing dinner.
During the Ambassadors' Dinner, Chef Varona offered "Flavors of the Bay," an appetizer based on fresh seafood such as oyster, crab and sea urchin — very representative of Banderas Bay — and closed the evening with "Chocolatería with Flavors from Jalisco," a chocolate feast paired with Mezcal and a 1994 Sauza Tequila, in honor of the host state.
The welcome cocktail was a creation of Villa Premiere’s lead mixologist, Enrique Ruiz. Attendees tasted an original and refreshing drink based on a 1994 Sauza Tequila, salt worm and agave honey that demonstrated the quality of local ingredients and how a good pairing is the perfect match to highlight the flavors of the delicious cuisine of Chef Varona from “La Corona.”
The chefs representing the invited destinations were Gustavo Granados, from the state of Chihuahua; Angel García from Tamaulipas; Jesús Vázquez, from the neighboring state of Nayarit; Juan Ramón Cárdenas from Coahuila; Bricio Domínguez, representing Guanajuato; and from Casa Sauza, Karla Irlette Castro. It was undoubtedly a dinner that satisfied the huge expectations it created for its diversity both in the dishes and in the respective pairings.
“I am very excited and happy to receive such distinguished chefs in this, our home, Villa Premiere,” said Chef Varona. “Without a doubt, Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomica is a great event that will allow us to continue forging friendships and meeting culinary talents; this event will be about enjoying what we do with great friends.
“Hosting one of the dinners fills the entire food-and-beverage team with pride,” he added. “We put all our effort and dedication daily into serving our guests, and to serve this event, for us, [is] more than a dinner — it is a celebration and tribute to our culinary roots.”
"La Corona" is back in full swing with the presentation of a new and exquisite menu created from the heart by Chef Varona and his team. The vision of this innovative gastronomic proposal focuses on satisfying the most demanding palates, using fresh and sustainable ingredients from the region, supporting local commerce and, above all, respecting the flavors of each element that make up this elaborate menu.
With an authentic signature style, Chef Varona implements techniques such as molecular cuisine and smoking with aromatic mesquite wood, thus creating more than 15 recipes under the same premise: the authenticity in each dish that exposes a wide range of flavors, textures and nuances, while preserving their essence.
Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway presents an unparalleled culinary experience that guarantees unlimited access to three exceptional a la carte restaurants, offering a variety of dining options that will captivate guests’ senses. A complete experience — from the roots of the flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine to the finest international delicacies — combined with the flexibility of meal plans options that, unlike at other resorts, allows diners to choose between all-inclusive and European plans. The property is adults-only.
Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway adopted hygiene and biosafety protocols recommended and approved by local health authorities and the WTTC, to guarantee safe spaces and experiences for its guests. To learn more about these protocols, visit https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/covid-19
