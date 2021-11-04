Representative Darby Announces Town Hall Schedule Across House District 72

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

11/03/2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) announced plans today to meet with constituents at in-person Town Halls throughout House District 72 beginning the week of November 8, 2021. During these Town Halls, Representative Darby will provide an update on the 2021 Legislative Sessions and discuss important issues facing West Texas. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend any of the following events.

"Now that the 87th Legislature finally completed its regular session and three special sessions in Austin, I am looking forward to returning to House District 72 to update my fellow West Texans on all that we accomplished at the Capitol," said Representative Darby. "I appreciate the opportunity to hear feedback from my community about issues that matter to them and their families. These in-person town halls are great for West Texans to engage with me and each other on local issues and policy priorities."

(See following page for House District 72 Town Hall Schedule)

Representative Darby serves House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

HOUSE DISTRICT 72 TOWN HALL SCHEDULE

COKE COUNTY:

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. WHERE: Coke County Courthouse, 13 East 7th Street, Robert Lee, TX 76945

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. WHERE: Pena's Red Barn Cafe, 211 North State Street, Bronte, TX 76933

CONCHO COUNTY:

WHEN: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Eden Multi-Purpose Center, 219 West Blanchard, Eden, TX 76837

GLASSCOCK COUNTY:

WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021, 3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Glasscock County Courthouse, 117 East Currie, Garden City, TX 79739

HOWARD COUNTY:

WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021, 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. WHERE: Howard College - East Room Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring, TX 79720

IRION COUNTY:

WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. WHERE: Irion County Courthouse, 209 North Park View Street, Mertzon, TX 76941

REAGAN COUNTY:

WHEN: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Reagan County Courthouse, 300 North Plaza Avenue, Big Lake, TX 76932

RUNNELS COUNTY:

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. WHERE: Ballinger City Hall, 700 Railroad Avenue, Ballinger, TX 76821

WHEN: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:00 a.m. -10:30 a.m. WHERE: The Rock Hotel, 301 West Dale Street, Winters, TX 79567

STERLING COUNTY:

WHEN: Monday, November 8, 2021, 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. WHERE: Sterling County Community Center, 3rd Street and Main Street, Sterling City, TX 76951

