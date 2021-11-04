Submit Release
PennDOT to Hold Open Interviews Next Week in Elk County

Prospective employees are invited to attend open interviews for CDL drivers with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in Elk County.

The open interviews will be held from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM at the PennDOT District 2 Elk County Office listed below.

• Elk County Maintenance Office Date: November 9, 2021 Location: 32 St Leo Avenue, Ridgway

During the open interviews, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications. Additionally, PennDOT will administer a driving skills test for CDL drivers.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E.  “We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit us to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423

# # #

