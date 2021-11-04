Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to Close Woodside Road for Resurfacing in Lower Makefield Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is planning to close Woodside Road between Route 32 (River Road) and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Friday, November 5, through Friday, November 12, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, northbound motorists will be detoured to Taylorsville Road, Mount Eyre Road and Route 32 (River Road). Southbound motorists will be directed to use Taylorsville Road, Main Street, Route 332 (Afton Road) and Route 32 (Delaware Avenue/River Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #