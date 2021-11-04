Repair Work at Local Interchange Project Site Extended

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on its Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The contractor requires an additional day to complete repair work announced earlier this week.

Drivers should be aware of the following:

• Guiderail and shoulder backup repair work on I-80 westbound continues. PennDOT now anticipates completion Friday, November 5, at 5:00 PM. Work will continue round the clock until complete.

• Westbound traffic must continue to use the crossover lane as the right (travel) lane remains closed.

• On I-80 eastbound, PennDOT reminds drivers that the left (passing) lane is closed. Concrete barriers divert traffic onto the travel lane and outside shoulder. PennDOT urges motorists to watch for parked construction vehicles on the eastbound shoulder between mile markers 162 and 164.

Next week, the contractor intends to remove concrete barriers and other traffic control devices in preparation for winter shutdown. Traffic on I-80 eastbound will be restricted to a single lane and directed onto the outside shoulder Monday, November 8, through Thursday, November 11. Traffic on I-80 westbound will also be restricted to a single lane and directed into the travel lane. Two lanes will be open in each direction by close of business Thursday, November 11. The crossover lane in the westbound direction will no longer be in use.

Work will continue off the roadway in preparation to construct new on/off ramps next construction season, but the contractor does not anticipate traffic impacts. However, PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Work this season includes completion of basin construction in the median, completion of northern ramps, full depth reconstruction of I-80 westbound bridge piers and northern abutment, and construction of the connector road between I-80 and Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project, which will run through October of 2022. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.gov/jacksonvilleroad

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and complete improvements to Jacksonville Road. PennDOT announced the project received $35 million in federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant money in July 2018. Completing all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

