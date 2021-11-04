REMINDER: Public Invited to PennDOT Recruitment Event Friday for Winter Maintenance Program

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a recruitment event on Friday, November 5 to learn about winter maintenance positions the department offers in Allegheny County.

The recruitment event will be held at PennDOT’s Aspinwall Maintenance Building located at 51 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot applications and interviews will take place for individuals with their CDL license for winter equipment operator positions. Individuals with an Automatic Transmission restriction are welcome to apply as many PennDOT trucks are now equipped with automatic transmissions.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

