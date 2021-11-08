2021 Local First Awards Laud D.C.’s Small Business Innovators and Trailblazers

Think Local DC Local First Awards ceremony Returns Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7 pm ET powered by Maven Messenger

57 percent of Americans say their main reason for shopping small is to keep money local.” — Intuit Mint Life

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and local businesses have consistently created job opportunities and fostered strong economic growth in communities. "Just over 82 percent of consumers say they’d spend more to support local businesses after the pandemic." Intuit Mint Life, January 2021. Opportunities for generational wealth increase significantly, and stronger communities forge when families are thriving. Think Local First DC now represents nearly 500 DC-based businesses, paying homage to them with the return of the 2021 Local First Awards ceremony on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7 pm ET powered by Maven Messenger. Launched in 2017, the Local First Awards celebrates local independent businesses, entrepreneurs, and artists who give back to the community and create a positive impact.

Award-winning journalist and WUSA9 Host, Get Up DC, Allison Seymour serves as the Master of Ceremony for the 2021 Local First Awards. This year’s event is a hybrid event that will be broadcast LIVE from The Hamilton on the weactradio.com website. This night will honor seven DC small and local businesses with this distinguished award voted on by over 700 DC community members along with the Trailblazer Award being presented to Dreaming Out Loud, Founder, Christopher Bradshaw - The Root 100 2021 Honoree. In addition, DJ 2-Tone returns to perform alongside a live music performance by Electronic Cellist, Benjamin Gates.

“After an unprecedented 18 months, our small and local businesses need our support. So there is no better way to celebrate their resiliency and impact than returning with the Local First Awards. ” - Thomas Martin, Board President of Think Local First DC. E-Commerce app, Maven Messenger, joins as Local First Awards title sponsor for the first time. Sponsors S&P 400 company JBG Smith and Historic, family-owned legacy business Lee's Flower Shop and Media Partners We Act Radio, WPFW 89.3FM, The Washington Informer, and Capital Community News return for the third year to support this highly coveted ceremony.

What: Think Local First DC presents 2021 Local First Awards powered by Maven Messenger

When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST

Where: Live Broadcast on www.weactradio.com

More Information: https://thinklocalfirstdc.org/localfirstawards21/

Hashtags: #LocalFirstAwards #ThinkLocalDC #MyDCCool

About Think Local First DC

Since our formation in 2006, Think Local First DC has been dedicated to supporting local independent businesses in our nation’s capital. Our mission is to support responsible local business(es) and create the conditions in which they thrive; in order to make Washington, DC. a more vibrant, inclusive, and equitable place to live, work and play. TLF DC educates the DC public about the benefits of supporting local independent businesses, advocates for economic strategies that support the growth of a local, sustainable economy, and connects members to resources, training, and opportunity within their communities.

