Google, IFundWomen, Black Girl Ventures, Mailchimp, Square, and Wave Apps collaborate with HERSummit

HERSummit: Business Management Tech Tools

Free Five-part Business Tech Series helps Women In Business

Although women entrepreneurs own more than 12 million or 40% of all United States businesses, technology plays a crucial role in making business growth accessible.” — HERSummit

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As October wraps up National Women's Small Business Month, the Small Business Trends 2021 survey results reveal that 31% of all small business or franchise owners are women – up from 27% last year. Although women entrepreneurs own more than 12 million or 40% of all United States businesses, technology plays a crucial role in making business growth accessible. "Organizations like the U.N. agree, so much so in fact that technology has been made a key focus of the U.N. Women's innovation strategy for 2018–2021. Women-owned businesses across the globe are using technology to grow." Liz Alton, Connected 2019.

HERSummit: Business Management Tech Tools is a 5-part series with 1-hour live virtual sessions. The series goal is to teach and train women entrepreneurs on tangible tech-based strategies and the resources available to increase business exposure, access capital, manage and drive sales. From October 21 - November 18, 2021, Think Local First DC, DC Women's Business Center, and Empowered Women International, a program of the Latino Economic Development Center partners return to address the vital need for business technology resources D.C. women small business owners and entrepreneurs with this series.

SESSION TOPICS

Thursday, October 21 at 12:30 pm E.T.

Crowdfunding- Leveraging your community to fund your business with D.C. Kiva, IFundWomen, and Black Girls Ventures

Thursday, October 28 at 12:30 pm ET

Grow with Google-Collaborate, Meet and Work Remotely

Thursday, November 4 at 12:30 pm E.T.

Wave Apps- Accounting, Bookkeeping, & Financial tools for your Small Business

Tuesday, November 9 at 12:30 pm E.T.

Mailchimp: Email Marketing Made Easy!

Thursday, November 18 at 12:30 pm E.T.

Square Solutions: Tools to run your business- even when it's not business as usual.

Session descriptions and Free registration here: https://bit.ly/hsbiztech21