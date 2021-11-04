Memorandum: Executive Order 21-239 (Executive Order of Suspension)

MEMORANDUM

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Ron DeSantis

DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021

RE: Executive Order 21-239 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-239 (Executive Order of Suspension).

A copy of Executive Order 21-239 is provided below. A PDF copy is available here.

Taryn Fenske Director of Communications Governor Ron DeSantis

STATE OF FLORIDA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 21-239 (Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution provides in relevant part that “[b]y order of the Governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted”; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides in relevant part that the Governor has the power to suspend any elected or appointed municipal official who is “indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor”; and

WHEREAS, Prebble Quinn Ramswell is presently serving as a Council Member for the City of Destin, Florida, having been re-elected by the voters of the City of Destin for a four-year term which began on March 13, 2018; and

WHEREAS, on October 22, 2021, an Information was filed charging Prebble Quinn Ramswell, with the felony charge of official misconduct, in violation of section 838.022(1)(a) and (b) and (c), Florida Statutes, and the misdemeanor charge of violation of public records laws, in violation of sections 119.07(1) and 119.10, Florida Statutes, for conduct between July 2020 and April 2021. An additional Information was filed on October 22, 2021, charging Prebble Quinn Ramswell with the felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, a violation of sections 784.07(2)(b) and 784.03, Florida Statutes, and the misdemeanor charge of obstruction of service or execution of a search warrant, a violation of section 933.15, Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, a violation of section 838.022(1)(a) and (b) and (c), Florida Statutes, constitutes a felony in the third degree and a violation of sections 119.07(1) and 119.10, Florida Statutes, constitutes a misdemeanor in the first degree. A violation of sections 784.07(2)(b) and 784.03, Florida Statutes, constitutes a felony in the third degree and a violation of section 933.15, Florida Statutes, constitutes a misdemeanor in the first degree; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Destin and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Prebble Quinn Ramswell be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this executive order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution, and section 112.51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

Prebble Quinn Ramswell, and at all times material hereto, was City Council member for the City of Destin, Florida.

The office of City Council for Destin, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and Chapter 112 of the Florida Statutes.

The Informations allege that Prebble Quinn Ramswell committed felony and misdemeanor acts in violation of the Laws of Florida while serving as a City Council member. This suspension is predicated upon the attached Informations, which are incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective immediately:

Section 1. Prebble Quinn Ramswell is suspended from the public office that she now holds, to wit: City Council member for the City of Destin, Florida.