Royal Princess to arrive in Honolulu Harbor for fuel and provisions

No passengers are on the ship

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division informs the public that the cruise ship Royal Princess is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor for fuel and provisions on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, and is expected to depart Sunday Nov. 7, 2021.

The ship is coming from Los Angeles with 177 crew members but no passengers on board and all are vaccinated. All crewmembers will be restricted to the vessel while in port. It is stopping in Honolulu for fuel and provisions only.

The CDC has extended the Conditional Sailing Order until January 15, 2022. Harbors Division continues to maintain communications with cruise lines, and no cruise port calls to Hawaii have been planned through the end of the year.

