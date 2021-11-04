I-275 project update: Median crossovers being built, I-94 ramps reopened, other ramps closing

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Treasury

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAYS: I-275 I-94 5 Mile Road Eureka Road Will Carleton Road

I-275 UPDATE: Crews are working in the I-275 median between Eureka Road and 5 Mile Road to build up the current northbound left shoulder and build crossovers for ramp access during next year's rebuilding of southbound I-275. In 2022, a traffic shift will put both directions of I-275 traffic on the current northbound side using the newly rebuilt shoulder; the crossovers will allow drivers to cross over the work area to access the entrance and exit ramps.

The 5 Mile Road bridge over I-275 is expected to reopen sometime in early December. The roadwork on I-275 from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road should wrap up in early December for this first year of the project. Crews expect to return in late winter.

Airport access is available at the I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road interchanges.

I-275 OPEN RAMPS: - 6 Mile Road - I-96/M-14 interchange - Ann Arbor Road - M-153 (Ford Road) - US-12 (Michigan Avenue) - Ecorse Road - I-94 interchange - Sibley Road - Eureka Road (except this weekend's ramp closures noted below)

CLOSED RAMPS: - Westbound Eureka Road ramp to southbound I-275 - 9 a.m.-3p.m. daily through November. - Eastbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 - 9 a.m.-3p.m. daily through November - Northbound I-275 ramp to S. Huron Road - through November - S. Huron Road ramp to northbound I-275 - through November - Northbound I-275 ramp to Will Carleton Road - 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. - Will Carleton Road ramp to northbound I-275 - 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carleton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. For mor project details and updates, go to www.Revive275.org.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.