Black Spectrum Theatre Company Presents MAMAlogues

A Play About the Trials and Tribulations of Motherhood in the African American CommunityJAMAICA (QUEENS), NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Spectrum Theatre Company, Inc. (BSTC), nurturing a new generation of artists for the 21st century, and Executive Producer Carl Clay will present MAMAlogues, a contemporary new work written by Dr. Lisa Thompson. Directed by BSTC’s Resident Director Bette Howard, the production runs from Thursday, November 11 through Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the theatre located at 177th St. & Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, NY.
MAMAlogues portrays the experience of parenting while Black, unmarried, and middle class in the age of anxiety. During a single mothers’ retreat, three women share their angst about racial profiling on the playground, their child being the “only one” at their school, and the politics of soccer in the hood. The satirical comedy follows the agonies and joys of motherhood as these moms lean in, stress out and guide precious black children from diapers to college in a dangerous world.
The cast includes Ria Alexander, Marsha-Ann Hay, Kenya Wilson, and Dr. Stacie NC Grant. The creative team consists of Archie Johnson (Stage Manager), Amina Alexander (Lighting Designer), Rhonda Lucas (Costume Designer), Linwood Booker (Sound Designer). Sets by Harlan Penn and Musical Score by Jerome Brooks, Jr.
Tickets are $25. For more information about the play and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.blackspectrum.net.
Black Spectrum Theatre follows all COVID-19 protocols. In addition, guests must be fully vaccinated and wear masks.
MAMAlogues is the second play in Black Spectrum Theatre’s 2021-2022 season lineup which includes:
MAMAlogues, November 11-20, 2021
Talent’s Comedy Takeover, November 20, 2021
3rd Annual Winter Festival, December 11, 2021
Oya, February 9-12, 2022
Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2022
Picking Up The Pieces, March 24-April 13, 2022
Mother’s Day Concert: The Dells Revue, May 8, 2022
Summer Cafe (Every Thursday and Sunday) June 2-July 24, 2022
Juneteenth: A Reenactment, June 19, 2022
Jazz and R&B Festival, July 16, 2022
For more information and to purchase a season pass, visit https://www.blackspectrum.net.
About Black Spectrum Theatre Company
Founded by visionary writer, producer, and filmmaker Carl Clay in 1970, Black Spectrum Theatre Company is a world-class performing arts center and non-profit organization spotlighting the African American experience in theater and performing arts located in a 325-seat, state-of-the-art theatre at Roy Wilkins Family Center, just three miles south of downtown Jamaica, Queens. Since its inception in 1970, Black Spectrum Theatre has grown into a multifaceted performing arts and media company that has produced and presented over 150 plays, 30 films, and numerous works of music, dance, and performance art. Black Spectrum Theatre is the recipient of ten AUDELCO Awards and three National Black Theatre Festival Awards for excellence in African American theatre.
