Black Spectrum Theatre 50th Anniversary to Honor Ben Vereen, Rev. Floyd Flake, Bob Law, and Dick Gregory (Posthumously)
Special Presentations by Dionne Warwick and Robert “Kool” Bell, live performances by Damien Escobar and Ayanna Gregory, and more
As a Black theatre focused on presenting works for and about people of African descent, it is no small feat to have reached this point where we can celebrate 50 years of serving our community”QUEENS, NY - NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Spectrum Theatre Company, Inc. (BSTC), nurturing a new generation of artists for the 21st century, will hold its 50th Anniversary Gala celebrating its long and rich history Sunday, October 3, 2021, on the lawn in front of its state-of-the-art theatre at 177th St. & Baisley Blvd (Inside Roy Wilkins Park), Jamaica, NY. Unfortunately, like so many postponed and canceled events last year due to the pandemic, BSTC had to move the 50th celebration to this year. The event, which will take place from 4:00-8:00 pm, will feature awards presentations and live performances by jazz violinist Damien Escobar and singer Ayanna Gregory (daughter of Dick Gregory) and a theatrical excerpt from the play "Black Love." This year's honorees are Tony Award-winning actor and entertainer Ben Vereen, radio personality and activist Bob Law, Rev. Dr. Floyd H. Flake, and pioneering comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory (posthumously). In addition, Carl Clay, founder & CEO of Black Spectrum Theatre Company, will receive a special honor.
— Black Spectrum’s Founder Carl Clay
Ann Tripp of 107.5 WBLS and Dean Meminger of NY1 will host the evening that will also include a reception and special presentations by Grammy Award-winning icon Dionne Warwick and music legend Robert "Kool" Bell.
“As a Black theatre focused on presenting works for and about people of African descent, it is no small feat to have reached this point where we can celebrate 50 years of serving our community, providing a voice and platform to our artists, and telling our stories,” says Black Spectrum’s Carl Clay.
Tickets are $75. To purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/black-spectrum-theatre-co-inc-14623077996. Seating is limited.
This event marks the start of Black Spectrum Theatre’s 2021-2022 season lineup which includes:
Black Love, October 13-31, 2021
Mamalogues, November 10-19, 2021
Martin Comedy Reunion, November 20, 2021
3rd Annual Winter Festival, December 11, 2021
Oya, February 9-12, 2022
Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2022
Picking Up The Pieces, March 24-April 13, 2022
Mother’s Day Concert: The Dells Revue, May 8, 2022
Summer Cafe (Every Thursday and Sunday) June 2-July 24, 2022
Juneteenth: A Reenactment, June 19, 2022
Jazz and R&B Festival, July 16, 2022
For more information and to purchase a season pass, visit: https://www.blackspectrum.net
About Black Spectrum Theatre
Founded by visionary writer, producer, and filmmaker Carl Clay in 1970, Black Spectrum Theatre Company is a world-class performing arts center and non-profit organization spotlighting the African American experience in theater and performing arts located in a 325-seat, state-of-the-art theatre at Roy Wilkins Family Center, just three miles south of downtown Jamaica, Queens. Since its inception in 1970, Black Spectrum Theatre has grown into a multifaceted performing arts and media company that has produced and presented over 150 plays, 30 films, and numerous works of music, dance, and performance art. Black Spectrum Theatre is the recipient of ten AUDELCO Awards and three National Black Theatre Festival Awards for excellence in African American theatre.
