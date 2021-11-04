DOT News Release: Online survey to gather comments on state bikeway needs

Newsroom Posted on Nov 4, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has developed a survey to better understand your bicycle needs, priorities, and challenges. It will take you about 5 minutes to complete. Please take the survey today!—it closes on December 31, 2021.

This survey is part of the Bike Plan Hawaii Refresh. This effort began in 2020 to refresh the data, cost estimates, feasibility, and prioritization for all HDOT Highways Division proposed projects in the 2003 Bike Plan Hawaii. The primary outcome of the Bike Plan Hawaii Refresh is to ensure up to date cost and project delivery information for these proposed projects, understand current bicycle facility needs and priorities, and identify priority and highly feasible proposed projects for implementation. Priorities are being determined according to criteria related to safety, connectivity (e.g., gaps in system), accessibility (e.g., locations where people need to bike to), equity, feasibility, and stakeholder input (this includes the survey results!).

To view the existing and proposed bicycle facility list from Bike Plan Hawaii, visit our Story Map.

For more information, please visit the HDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program web page: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/h4ss-c6xy, or contact Diane Dohm, HDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator, at [email protected] or 808-587-6357.

###