COVID Chat with Kat: Episode 2

In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members.
Please remember to send any new questions to wyoguard@gmail.com or leave them in the comments. And we will answer in the next episode. Please follow us to get the most up-to-date information.
