COVID Chat with Kat: Episode 2

In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members.

