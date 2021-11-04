Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,177 in the last 365 days.

COVID Chat with Kat: Episode 2

In episode 2 of COVID Chat with Kat, we address the legal questions of the COVID vaccine mandate. Kat talks to our legal expert, Mr. Chris Smith and he answers the many questions asked by our Wyoming Soldiers, Airmen, and their family members.

Please remember to send any new questions to wyoguard@gmail.com or leave them in the comments. And we will answer in the next episode. Please follow us to get the most up-to-date information.

Thank you all for your submissions!

You just read:

COVID Chat with Kat: Episode 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.