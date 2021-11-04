Mitchellville boil order lifted

MITCHELLVILLE - The boil advisory for the city of Mitchellville has been lifted after two sets of water samples tested safe for drinking.
Residents can now use tap water for all uses.
The advisory was issued as a precaution on Monday after the water tower drained, leaving the city without water. The city repaired a damaged water main, restoring water pressure. Then they flushed the system before taking water samples for testing.
