Hunters: Remember to submit your harvest survey

Elk, deer and antelope respondents can win great prizes

11/1/2021 5:43:58 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to know how your Wyoming hunt went this year. Many hunters have received, or will begin to receive, a harvest survey via e-mail or the Postal Service. The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2021 hunting season. It takes only a few minutes and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.

Because of the large volume of antelope, deer, elk, small game, upland game bird and migratory game bird license holders, a random sampling of those licensed hunters are surveyed; not all license holders of those species will receive a request to complete a harvest survey. However, all license holders for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, black bear, mountain lion, gray wolf, wild turkey, furbearer, sandhill crane and light goose conservation order are included in the survey process.

Hunters who do receive and complete an antelope, deer or elk harvest survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of several donated prizes. Prizes are donated by:

To be eligible for prizes, hunters who are selected for a survey must submit responses by Jan. 6, for antelope, Jan. 27 for deer and Feb. 3, 2022 for elk.

“In Wyoming, it’s not a requirement that all hunters fill out a survey,” said Embere Hall, supervisor for the Game and Fish science, research and analytical support unit. “But, if you get a survey, it’s important to fill it out, even if you didn’t hunt or harvest.”

Some hunters may receive a survey before their season ends; but, Game and Fish asks hunters to wait until they are finished hunting or their season is over before filling out the survey. Responding online is the best way to submit your response.

The antelope, deer and elk surveys are conducted by Tetra Tech, the survey research firm that won the competitive bid to conduct these large volume surveys.

Hunters who have questions about the antelope, deer and elk surveys can contact Tetra Tech’s survey team directly at 1-800-216-0477. For all harvest surveys, hunters can also contact Game and Fish, for assistance at (307) 777-4589.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -