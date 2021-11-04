STC adopts final Five-Year Transportation Program and State Long-Range Transportation Plan

Contact:

MDOTTransportation

CONTACTS: Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519, FrezellM@Michigan.gov Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, 517-335-4381, MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Fast facts: - The State Transportation Commission (STC) adopted final versions of MDOT's 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan (MM2045) on Nov. 4. - The 5YTP contains a list of planned MDOT road and bridge projects over the next five years, as well as information on public transportation, rail, and aviation programs. - MM2045 is a 25-year plan that defines the long-term direction for the future of Michigan's transportation network for all users.

November 4, 2021 -- Today, the State Transportation Commission (STC) adopted the final versions of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) 2022-2026 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and the Michigan Mobility 2045 Plan (MM2045), also known as the State Long-Range Transportation Plan (SLRTP). Throughout the development of the documents, MDOT incorporated public comments on projects and transportation issues important to Michigan.

The 5YTP contains a list of planned MDOT road and bridge projects, as well as information on public transportation, rail, and aviation programs. It connects MDOT's established long-term needs and goals set in the SLRTP with shorter-term goals for asset management and expectations for available state and federal revenues.

The 2022-2026 5YTP includes $15.2 billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments for MDOT roads, bridges, safety, operations, and maintenance projects expected to begin construction within the next five years.

MDOT held a 30-day public comment period for the 5YTP from July 26 to Aug. 27 and received 191 comments from 187 individuals and organizations via e-mail and social media. During this period, MDOT raised awareness of the 5YTP comment opportunity through social media to 119,396 people, with more than 3,000 engaging in some form, such as likes, shares, retweets, and comments.

Highlights of this year's 5YTP include:

$12.3 billion for the Highway Program, including $2.3 billion in projects made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program,

$2.9 billion for the Public Transportation Program,

A list of projects planned to begin work, by region, within the next five years, and

Highlights on highway and public transportation projects contributing to MDOT's focus on equity, inclusion, transportation resiliency, and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The final 5YTP will be available to view at www.Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.

MM2045 defines the long-term direction for the future of Michigan's transportation network for all users. Throughout development of the new MM2045 plan, MDOT has been seeking the opinions of a large and diverse group of Michigan residents and stakeholders representing groups with an interest or concern for the state's transportation decision-making process. The input and comments received during the public comment period were integral in the development of MM2045. Through collaboration with a diverse group of stakeholders and the public, the final MM2045 provides the foundation for Michigan to deliver a mobility network that is safe, efficient, future-driven, and adaptable.

The 25-year MM2045 plan is the first of its kind to incorporate not only an overall vision of the state's transportation system, but to include two additional federally required documents: the State Rail Plan and State Freight Plan. MM2045 also developed Michigan's first statewide active transportation plan and statewide transit strategy. These five efforts combined into one will provide a streamlined multimodal vision of the transportation future in Michigan across all modes.

Upon publication, the final plan will be posted in two locations online, the MDOT website and the MM2045 website. Public outreach will continue throughout the implementation of the plan at Michigan Mobility 2045, or contact the team at MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov.